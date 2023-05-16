Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,077 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $188,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Down 2.0 %

Chevron stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average is $171.00. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

