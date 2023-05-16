Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $76.14 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $76,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $656.79. 184,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $641.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.44.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

