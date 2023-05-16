Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $130,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.94. 370,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $268.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.54.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

