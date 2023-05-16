Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,310,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,758,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

META traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.25. 6,235,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,097,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.39.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

