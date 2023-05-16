Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 102,196 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,196 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $84,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 561,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.39.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

