Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 25,259 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,259 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $73,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.26. The stock had a trading volume of 590,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,144. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

