Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

