Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $190.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,909.09%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.