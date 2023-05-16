Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $212.92 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

