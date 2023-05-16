Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $962,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.17.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $258.00 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.48.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

