Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $335.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

