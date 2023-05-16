Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 403,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Qurate Retail at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after buying an additional 2,575,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $11,240,000. FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 21,889,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,455,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth $3,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup cut their target price on Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 over the last 90 days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

