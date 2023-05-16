Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 403,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.11% of Qurate Retail at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 93,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after purchasing an additional 490,593 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 21,889,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 over the last 90 days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.