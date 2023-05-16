Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFXF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

PFXF opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

