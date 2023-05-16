Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

