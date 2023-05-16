Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 16,426 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,426 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.