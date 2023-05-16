Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 267 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

