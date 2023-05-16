Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 42,538 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,538 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $90,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

