Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 747,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 593,507 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 513,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 184,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,955,000.

Shares of PFXF opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

