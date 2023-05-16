Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

CVR opened at $25.55 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

