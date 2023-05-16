China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,300.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

CHOLF stock remained flat at $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. China Oilfield Services has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

About China Oilfield Services



China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

