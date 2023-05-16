Chubb (NYSE:CB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.
Chubb Stock Performance
NYSE CB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.05. 994,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,375. The company has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.05 and a 200 day moving average of $209.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
See Also
