Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Shares of CHT stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
