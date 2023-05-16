CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$19.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CI Financial stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.49. 801,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.11. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$11.85 and a 12-month high of C$18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About CI Financial

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$620.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.3578947 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.