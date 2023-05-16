Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 61,340 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,340 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

