Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,635 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

