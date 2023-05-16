Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,298 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 882.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

