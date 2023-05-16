Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 27,440 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 161,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,136,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 45,293 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $298.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

