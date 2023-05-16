Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,479,000 after purchasing an additional 76,039 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $945.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $875.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $845.30. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $964.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,674,152. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

