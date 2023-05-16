Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $101,893,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

