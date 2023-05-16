Cibc World Markets Corp Has $13.28 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3,058.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $214.99 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.52.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

