Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 620.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,576 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

