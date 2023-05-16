Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 17,223 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total transaction of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total transaction of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,576 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.47.

NOW opened at $463.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.30, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

