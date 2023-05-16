Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 2,401 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,646.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,593.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,322.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,731.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

