Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $55,430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,495,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.27.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.