Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,358 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 121,919 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.4 %

BK opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

