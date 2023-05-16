Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 479,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.19% of WestRock as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,458 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,218,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,487,000 after purchasing an additional 563,357 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,625,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,869,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,074,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

