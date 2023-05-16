Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 395,028 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

