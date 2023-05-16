CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Director Purchases $22,345.35 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $22,345.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,865.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CION Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.57 million, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 715.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

