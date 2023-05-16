CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Stock Price Up 3.2%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 23,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 184,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $526.52 million, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 715.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in CION Investment by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CION Investment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 41,406 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in CION Investment by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 261,094 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CION Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

