Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Cut by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.3 %

Citigroup stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

