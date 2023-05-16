Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 125,070 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $165.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

