Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,106.9% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 263,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 185,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. 6,647,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,955,516. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

