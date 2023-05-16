Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $41.93 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $41,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,575. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.