Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,636,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.75. 69,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,305. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

