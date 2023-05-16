Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Price Performance

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,390. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.26. 135,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

