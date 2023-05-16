Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,955 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 124,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 23,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.