Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,089 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.26. The stock had a trading volume of 289,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,079. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.42. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.