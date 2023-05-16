Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 4,159 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 2.5 %

NKE stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.87. 1,749,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,314. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

