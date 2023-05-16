Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 137,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

CZNC stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

